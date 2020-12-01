Temporary Shelter Home Opens Doors for Homeless in Bulgarian Town of Haskovo

A temporary shelter for homeless people opens doors in the town of Haskovo. Each inmate is provided with a warm room with a shower and toilet, as the expenses are covered by the municipality. Dimitar Georgiev, who last year used this service as a homeless person is very happy to come here again and from today will work as a janitor, says the BNR correspondent for the region.

Dimitar Georgiev has to find temporary shelter for the second year now. Last year he was homeless, but from today he will stay here as a janitor:

"I have been homeless for 11 years now and slept wherever I found a place. After all, I came across people from of the municipality, they found a job for me. Three or four months ago I had a heart attack and I had to support myself in some way.'

The temporary shelter home can provide warm place in the winter for 11 people, explains the chief expert of Haskovo municipality Margarita Georgieva:

"According to the database of the Social Assistance Directorate, 11 homeless persons are registered in the city. They've already been contacted. Some of them have certificates issued and checks-in start today. They're free to move in and out, and some of them can go to work during the day if they find a job somewhere.“

The temporary shelter home will remain open till the end of March 2021