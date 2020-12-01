EC Approves BGN 30 Million Grants for Bulgarian Coach Companies

The European Commission has approved a scheme of Bulgaria in the amount of BGN 30 million (about EUR 15 million) in the form of grants in support of micro, small and medium-sized bus and passenger transport companies affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The purpose of the measure is to alleviate the sudden lack of liquidity they face in their operations given the scale of the pandemic.

The funds will partially cover the cost of transporting passengers by bus retrospectively from 1 February to 6 months after the entry into force of the grant agreement concluded between the beneficiary and the Ministry of Transport, Information Technology and Communications.

The funds cannot exceed 800 thousand euros per company and will be allocated no later than June 30 next year.

Tags: European Commission, GRANTS, transport
