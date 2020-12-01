Bulgarian Medical Union: We Call on People Not to Take Advantage of e-Referrals for Free PCR Tests
The system for issuing electronic referral forms for free PCR tests is aimed mostly at helping patients and then doctors, said Vice President of the Bulgarian Medical Union (BMU) Dr. Nikolay Branzalov at the presentation of the novel software.
"As of today, electronic referrals are available. I thank all doctors and experts who took part in software development," he said.
"In this difficult year for Bulgaria, we have a very helpful product,” BMU vice president said proudly.
"Antigen tests distort statistics. Covid-19patients, tested with antigen tests and do not have a PCR, are walking around and contact other people, Dr. Branzalov said.
Oxygen saturation and temperature are the symptoms that doctors can check in their offices. Let patients not lie to get free PCR tests. "I appeal to people not to take advantage of the new regulations and twist the arms of the healthcare system," urged Dr. Nikolay Branzalov.
