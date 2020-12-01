Expert Warns: Bulgaria May Soon Catch up with China’s Covid-19 Mortality Rate

Mathematician and crisis management expert Petar Velkov issued a new warning about the development of Coronavirus epidemic in Bulgaria. He again drew attention to the increasing number of people who died from COVID-19. In a facebook post, Velkov admits that Bulgaria may reach China in terms of mortality.

"221 died today... first in the world in mortality (...) No one can escape the numbers and statistics, no one! And within days we will surpass China by the total number of deceased, China with a population of 1.4 billion...", the expert wrote.

Velkov reminds that in November he warned that we would reach and even pass 200 deaths. At the end of the month, he alerted us about possible 4,000 deaths, which has already happened.

“Today, on the last day of the month the dead number 4035. These are only officially recorded cases. According to various calculations, between at least 30 to 50% is the unregistered mortality rate from Covid-19", Velkov commented in alarm.

“And before anyone tells you that it's only today’s figures and there's an element of cumulativeness I warn that the mortality rate in Bulgaria is the highest per 100,000 in a 14-day period, not just in Europe, but in the world, he concluded.