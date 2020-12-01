Live: What are the Challenges and Opportunities for Climate and Green Deal Policies

The Green Deal shows how to transform our way of life and work so that we live more efficiently, said Chairperson of the Committee on Environment and Water in parliament Ivelina Vasileva at an online conference on "Climate policy and the Green Deal " - challenges and opportunities".

The organizer of the forum is the Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria Association in cooperation with the Konrad Adenauer Foundation and the Wilfried Martens Center for European Studies.

The Deal turns climate and environmental challenges into opportunities, helps mitigate climate changes, control pollution. The Green Deal offers change in all spheres of the economy and a fair transition for all, added Vasileva, who is the moderator of the debate.

Bulgaria and Sofia are extremely involved in the issue of tackling climate change, Sofia Mayor and Chairman of the Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria Association Yordanka Fandakova said at the beginning of her speech.

We've been working on this for years. The topic of climate is extremely important for all municipalities that are an active part of this dialogue. It is the cities that play a leading role in real climate action, Fandakova pointed out.

According to her, thanks to the measures taken as of 2018, greenhouse emissions in Sofia have decreased by over 18% as compared to 2007. Our goal is to reduce greenhouse emissions by at least 40% by 2030.