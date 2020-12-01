Plovdiv Will Open Largest Public Ice Skating Rink in Bulgaria

The lights of the Christmas tree will shine in Plovdiv tonight. For the first time there will be no ceremony to avoid gathering of people.

As of today, an ice rink will be open in the city. It is the largest in Bulgaria and is in front of the Military Club. Fans of ice skating will have a whole area of ​​2000 square meters for skating according to the operating company. The ice rink will be open every day of the week from 10.00 to 22.00.

Training devices will be provided for children to help them skate safely.

There will be free lessons for beginners every Saturday and Sunday morning, and discount cards will be available for regular customers. The skating rink is being built for the seventh consecutive year in Plovdiv and is based on Austrian technology. The organizers have also taken precautions to limit the spread of Covid-19, as after each session the skates will be disinfected and the capacity of the slide will be decreased 50%.