COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 221 Patients Died After Complications, 2814 Newly Infected
pixabay.com
In the last 24 hours, a record number of coronavirus patients in Bulgaria have died after complications - 221 people.
The newly infected were 2814 when 6825 PCR tests were performed. This means that the positive samples are close to 41.2 percent.
457 people are in intensive care units. The cured for the last day are 1971.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Expert Warns: Bulgaria May Soon Catch up with China’s Covid-19 Mortality Rate
- » Assoc. Prof. Dimitar Atanasov: Stress on Health System Should Help Improve It
- » Today is World AIDS Day
- » PM Borissov: First Anti-Covid Pfizer Vaccines Arrive in Bulgaria by End 2020
- » Coronavirus in Bulgaria: New Ban to Be Imposed Tomorrow
- » Mass Inspections at Guest Houses and Hotels on Student Holiday Eve in Bulgaria