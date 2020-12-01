COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 221 Patients Died After Complications, 2814 Newly Infected

In the last 24 hours, a record number of coronavirus patients in Bulgaria have died after complications - 221 people.
The newly infected were 2814 when 6825 PCR tests were performed. This means that the positive samples are close to 41.2 percent.

457 people are in intensive care units. The cured for the last day are 1971.

