Sofia Art Gallery Opens First 3D Exhibition of Chagall and Dali

The first virtual 3D exhibition opens today the Sofia gallery Oborishte 5. The exhibition is titled "The Bible Through the Eyes of Chagall and Dali". It includes 20 colorful lithographs by Salvador Dali and Marc Chagall, some of them have not been shown before in Bulgaria.

All the paintings come from a well-known publishing house in New York. They have a stamp on the back and they are for sale. The works have a certificate of authenticity and a document of ownership.

Salvador Dali's series contains 105 colored lithographs of mixed technique, made after 105 watercolors created between 1963 and 1964.

The biblical series by Marc Chagall includes a total of 24 colorful lithographs, each illustrating a scene from the Old Testament.

The exhibition can be viewed online on the website of Oborishte 5 Gallery until 25 December.