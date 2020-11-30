Rosen Rapchev: Road Accidents in Bulgaria Decrease by Nearly 25%

Rosen Rapchev: Road Accidents Decrease by Nearly 25%

This year we have seen a significant decrease in road accidents as well as road fatalities. There is a number of factors that can be taken into account. Nearly 25% is the decline in accidents. This transpired from an interview with Rosen Rapchev, Chief Expert at the State Agency for Road Safety.

Rapchev said that drivers should pay attention to several factors.

'It's very important that before getting on the road, drivers should clean the vehicle well from the snow so that they have sufficient visibility and be able to see everything on the road well.'

The choice of winter tires is of key importance.

"Tires are the personal responsibility of every driver. The tire is the most important part of the car and it ensures the vehicle's grip on the road surface," he said, adding that the right tires are what makes us feel safe when we want to stop on time or take the turn properly. Rapchev recommends using four identical tires, not allowing compromises and placing two new tires only on the leading wheels of the vehicle.

The expert also said that under winter conditions we need to reduce the speed on the road and increase our distance with the other road users, and if we have compromised with the tires of the car to be alert because the car may get you in a situation from which it will be difficult to get out.

There are all kinds of tires on the market – both for summer and for winter conditions, as well as those that they are told to fit all seasons. They do not have to be strictly specified whether they are summer or winter, because the responsibility for our safety on the road is ours", explained Rapchev and gave an example of himself, pointing out that he changes his tires every 4 years – a time for which they run between 40,000 – 50,000 km.