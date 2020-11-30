Stefan Apostolov: My Love for Bulgaria Is in Everything I Do

The immense love for Bulgaria and love of the homeland, which remains beyond time, space and borders, guides Stefan Apostolov along the path of art. He's a director in Los Angeles, but American film stories aren't his only passion.

Five years ago, Stefan wrote a script for his future film "Bulgaria in Four Seasons" and began looking for sponsors to make a film about his homeland. He does not earn anything financially from this film, on the contrary - collects savings to create it, and succeeds. His reward is not financial, it is emotional, it is the fulfilled duty to the homeland and the good image that Bulgaria deserves to have in the eyes of the world.

The young director is happy with making this film, because now more people already know where Bulgaria is and where its beauty lies - in nature and rich history. This was his mission and he managed to perform it by distributing the film in over 11 languages and reaching 90-million audience.

The film tells the story of a young boy who gets to know Bulgaria. The messages Stefan puts into the film are varied and he thinks everyone can interpret the story differently, through his own eyes and his own point of view.

"I am blessed to have grown up in this environment, in Bulgaria, my first 18 years are spent in Bulgaria, there I have built myself as a person, I am in love with the Bulgarian nature, my love for Bulgaria is love for everything, it is just inside my heart, something hidden, and every day reminds you of where you come from.”

Stefan dreams of coming back to Bulgaria and what will always bring him back to his homeland are the friends, family and films he wants to dedicate to the Fatherland.