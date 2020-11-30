Iran’s Top Nuclear Scientist to Be Buried Today
Iran began the burial of slain nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in a cemetery in northern Tehran on Monday, state TV reported, as the defence minister promised the Islamic Republic would retaliate for his killing.
Fakhrizadeh, long suspected by Western and Israeli government of masterminding a secret nuclear weapons program, was ambushed on a highway near Tehran on Friday and gunned down in his car.
Iran’s clerical and military rulers have blamed the Islamic Republic’s longtime enemy, Israel, for the killing. Iran has in the past accused Israel of killing several Iranian nuclear scientists since 2010./Reuters
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Russia Sends Medical Aid to Nagorny Karabakh, Military Doctors Help Civilians
- » Bulgarian CEC Spokesperson: Election Postponement Is Possible
- » Bulgarians Celebrate Saint Andrew’s Day, Young Girls Guess Whom They Will Marry
- » The Big Decision of the World - Who Will Get the Covid-19 Vaccine First?
- » EU Parliament VP Calls for Sanctions on Turkey During December Summit
- » BGN 755 Million Allocated for Elderly Care under Reconstruction and Sustainability Plan