Bulgarian CEC Spokesperson: Election Postponement Is Possible

It would be logical if the parliamentary election in Bulgaria is held at the end of March 2021. However, in the media space there’s talk of a possible delay for about two months. In principle, this is possible but it would depend on the President and his decree. The election date could be changed only by the National Assembly, i.e. by the legislator, Tanya Tsaneva, spokesperson for the Central Election Commission (CEC) told Bulgaria ONAIR.

We have to abide by the texts of the Election Code. The postponement of the election or holding it not at the planned time is not good at all. We hope that there will be no such problems but we do not know how the pandemic situation will develop in the coming 4-5 months, Tsaneva said.

She also informed that two months ago the CEC started preparations for the election, documentation is ready for the supply of 9,600 voting machines. There’s less than four months left till March when, along with the change of seasons, the regular parliamentary election should be held. Time is pressing whereas many issues remain unresolved,” CEC spokesperson said further.