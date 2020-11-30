Greek Land Borders Remain Closed Till 14 December

The Greek government's decision to introduce temporary restrictions on border crossings and a ban on entry into the country for third-country nationals is extended until December 14.

According to the information of MIA news agency, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus on Greek territory, the temporary restrictions on entry into Greece across all land borders are extended.

For tourists and foreign nationals for whom there is no ban, only Checkpoint Kulata in Bulgaria will be open and only for those with a negative COVID-19 test made 72 hours before entry.

Only a certain category of persons with a negative PCR test will be allowed to pass through the other border crossings – Kakavia with Albania, Eusoni with North Macedonia and Kipi with Turkey.

These checkpoints will be open from 7 am to 11 pm. The ban does not apply to Greek nationals, persons with the right to stay and reside in Greece, for entry absolute necessary for official or medical reasons, to freight trucks, and to transit ambulances traveling through North Macedonia from Kosovo carrying members of the diplomatic, military or administrative staff of the EU Member States and EULEX in Kosovo for hospitalisation.

Trucks carrying goods can pass through 4 border points with Bulgaria and via one border crossing with North Macedonia, Turkey and Albania, their drivers do not have to confirm a negative PCR test.

The same decision also includes a temporary ban on entry into Greece of 'all third-country nationals from any point of entry, in any way and with any vehicle, including air, sea, rail and road connections'.

The exception is made for the EU Member States and the Schengen area, as well as for citizens of Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Uruguay, the UAE and Singapore. /BGNES