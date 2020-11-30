Mass Inspections at Guest Houses and Hotels on Student Holiday Eve in Bulgaria

Society » HEALTH | November 30, 2020, Monday // 12:20| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Mass Inspections at Guest Houses and Hotels on Student Holiday Eve in Bulgaria pexels.com

 

The Regional Health Inspectorates, Consumer Protection Commission and the Interior Ministry will be asked to carry out mass inspections at guesthouses and hotels on the occasion of the Student Holiday celebration on 8 December. This was reported by the press office of the Ministry of Tourism.

The initiative was occasioned by a TV reportage which prompts a conclusion that in some places the hosts will not comply with the orders of the Minister of Health.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Mariana Nikolova notes that in accordance with the new anti-epidemic measures, there is a limit for the number of people who can gather in one place.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: 8 December, Bulgaria, RHI raids
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria