Mass Inspections at Guest Houses and Hotels on Student Holiday Eve in Bulgaria
The Regional Health Inspectorates, Consumer Protection Commission and the Interior Ministry will be asked to carry out mass inspections at guesthouses and hotels on the occasion of the Student Holiday celebration on 8 December. This was reported by the press office of the Ministry of Tourism.
The initiative was occasioned by a TV reportage which prompts a conclusion that in some places the hosts will not comply with the orders of the Minister of Health.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Mariana Nikolova notes that in accordance with the new anti-epidemic measures, there is a limit for the number of people who can gather in one place.
