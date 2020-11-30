Fireball Meteorite Dazzles in the Sky in Japan
A dazzling ''fireball'' has been seen lighting up the skies across large areas of western Japan.
The meteor was seen descending towards earth for a few seconds, before emitting a powerful light.
