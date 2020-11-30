Bulgarian Academy of Sciences Elects New President Online

On 30 December, the General Assembly of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS) will vote for the President of the Academy.

The only candidate for the post is the current president – Academician Julian Revalski.

He will present his management program that will be discussed by the members of the General Assembly and then candidature of Academician Revalski will be put to vote.

Professor Julian Revalski, Full Member of BAS, was elected President of the Academy at a meeting of the General Assembly on 01.12.2016, with a term of office until 2020.

Julian Revalski was born on 27.02.1956 in the town of Simitli, Blagoevgrad region. In 1981, he graduated in Mathematics at the Faculty of Mathematics and Mechanics of Sofia University “St. Kl. Ohridski ” with a golden badge. In 1986, he became a Candidate in Mathematical Sciences; in 1997 – Doctor of Sciences. He was elected corresponding member of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences in 2008, and in 2015, he became a full member (academician).

 

 

 

