Weather in Bulgaria: Code Yellow across the Country, Snowfalls and Hard Wind
Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 30, 2020, Monday // 09:25| Views: | Comments: 0
pexels.com
Rain, snow and strong winds triggered a code yellow warning across Bulgaria.
The Road Infrastructure Agency advises car drivers to get on the road with winter tyres and drive at weather-appropriate speeds.
The main boulevards and streets in Sofia are being cleaned and treated against ice after the snowfall that started this night, Sofia municipality reported. Currently, public transport moves on its usual routes, but under winter conditions.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Snow in Northern and Western Bulgaria
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Winter is Coming
- » Another Earthquake in Turkey, No casualties Reported
- » 245 White-headed Vultures Live along the Arda River
- » Minister of Environment: Bulgaria Is in for Serious Water Crisis
- » Dangerously Dirty Air in Several Cities in Bulgaria