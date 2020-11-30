Weather in Bulgaria: Code Yellow across the Country, Snowfalls and Hard Wind

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 30, 2020, Monday // 09:25| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Code Yellow across the Country, Snowfalls and Hard Wind pexels.com

Rain, snow and strong winds triggered a code yellow warning across Bulgaria.

The Road Infrastructure Agency advises car drivers to get on the road with winter tyres and drive at weather-appropriate speeds.

The main boulevards and streets in Sofia are being cleaned and treated against ice after the snowfall that started this night, Sofia municipality reported. Currently, public transport moves on its usual routes, but under winter conditions.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, weather, code yellow
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria