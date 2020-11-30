A Tour of Sofia by Travel Diary - Greek traveling TV show

Business » TOURISM | November 30, 2020, Monday // 08:49| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: A Tour of Sofia by Travel Diary - Greek traveling TV show

A Tour of Sofia by Travel Diary - Greek traveling TV show

Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria and one of the oldest and most historic cities in the Balkans. From the city's cathedral and St. George's Church to the Soviet Army monument and Boyana village on Mount Vitosha, Sofia has an equally rich and significant history as a wonderful and special natural landscape. 

See the video here:

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Travel Diary, sofia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria