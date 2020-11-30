Weather in Bulgaria: Snow in Northern and Western Bulgaria

At the beginning of the week we see the first serious breeze of winter. Snow is falling in Northern and Western Bulgaria.

As the temperatures dropped during the night in Sofia, Razgrad, Pernik and Kyustendil, the rain turned to snow.

In the early afternoon in the western regions the precipitation is expected to stop, but in the east it will continue until late at night. Temperatures in the warm part of the day will fluctuate between zero and 5 degrees. During the day in the south it is expected to rain, in some places mixed with snow, and in the northern half of the country it will snow.

The snow cover in most of the country will not exceed 5 cm. In the central and eastern regions of the Danube plain, however, the snow will be abundant and will accumulate up to 10-15 cm, in the areas of the northeast with local accumulations up to 20 cm. east will be wet and heavy, and will create conditions for power outages and breaking of tree branches. The strong wind is a prerequisite for snowstorms.

