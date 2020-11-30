COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 739 New Cases, 65 Deaths
739 were newly infected with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. They are based on fewer tests done over the weekend - nearly 2000. This means that the positive samples are nearly 38 percent.
430 people are in intensive care units, according to the Unified Information Portal. The cured for the last day are 815. 65 people died after complications from the virus.
The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria is 142,486, of which 90,078 are active, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. The distribution by districts at the current address of the persons is as follows: Blagoevgrad - 13; Burgas - 118; Varna - 90; Veliko Tarnovo - 18; Vidin - 18; Vratsa - 4; Dobrich - 23; Kardzhali - 1; Kyustendil - 55; Lovech - 29; Pazardzhik - 39; Pernik - 5; Pleven - 47; Plovdiv - 20; Razgrad - 5; Ruse - 1; Sliven - 42; Sofia region - 15; Sofia (city) - 129; Targovishte - 6; Haskovo - 5; Shumen - 17; Yambol - 39.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1792 New Cases, 90219 Active Cases
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3327 Registered Cases, 151 Deaths
- » GPs Will Issue Referrals for Free PCR Tests to Patients with Sure Covid-19 Symptoms
- » How to Avoid Depression during Covid-19 Pandemic
- » Bulgarian Vaccine against COVID-19 Will be Available by New Year
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3568 New Cases, 88224 Active Cases