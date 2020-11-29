COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1792 New Cases, 90219 Active Cases
1,792 are the new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. They were identified after 4,928 PCR tests. 36.3% of the samples are positive, give the data on the National Information Portal. 1039 were cured for the last 24 hours. 69 people died.
The highest number of infected is in Sofia - 375, followed by Varna - 209 and Burgas with 133 cases.
There are 90,219 active cases, of which 6,830 are hospitalized. 431 users are accommodated in the intensive care units.
