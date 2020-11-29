COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1792 New Cases, 90219 Active Cases

Society » HEALTH | November 29, 2020, Sunday // 08:44| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1792 New Cases, 90219 Active Cases

1,792 are the new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. They were identified after 4,928 PCR tests. 36.3% of the samples are positive, give the data on the National Information Portal. 1039 were cured for the last 24 hours. 69 people died.

The highest number of infected is in Sofia - 375, followed by Varna - 209 and Burgas with 133 cases.

There are 90,219 active cases, of which 6,830 are hospitalized. 431 users are accommodated in the intensive care units.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria