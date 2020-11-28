Weather in Bulgaria: Winter is Coming
Saturday will be quiet with fog in some low areas, mostly around the ponds. Visibility along the Danube will remain low. The day will be sunny, but cool with temperatures in the warmest part of the day from 8 to 13 degrees. It will be warmer in the southern half of the country.
In the mountains the weather will be sunny with a tendency to become cloudy during the day. Temperatures will range from 4 to 10 degrees, with the highest values in Bansko and Dobrinishte - up to 14-15 degrees.
A gradual change of weather will begin on Sunday. A cold atmospheric front will lower the temperatures, and with it the clouds will increase. Rainfall will begin late in the evening, which will turn to snow at night and on Monday as temperatures drop. Fragile snow cover will form in many places in the northern half of the country.
On Tuesday and Wednesday the temperatures will drop, and in some places in the Danube plain the values in the early hours will be between minus 5 and minus 10 degrees. As the weekend approaches, temperatures will rise. In the early hours of the places where it is quiet in the lowlands of the country fogs will form. At the end of the week we expect a portion of light rain in the plains and snow in the mountains.
