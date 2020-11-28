Weather in Bulgaria: Winter is Coming

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 28, 2020, Saturday // 09:19| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Winter is Coming pixabay.com

Saturday will be quiet with fog in some low areas, mostly around the ponds. Visibility along the Danube will remain low. The day will be sunny, but cool with temperatures in the warmest part of the day from 8 to 13 degrees. It will be warmer in the southern half of the country.

In the mountains the weather will be sunny with a tendency to become cloudy during the day. Temperatures will range from 4 to 10 degrees, with the highest values ​​in Bansko and Dobrinishte - up to 14-15 degrees.

A gradual change of weather will begin on Sunday. A cold atmospheric front will lower the temperatures, and with it the clouds will increase. Rainfall will begin late in the evening, which will turn to snow at night and on Monday as temperatures drop. Fragile snow cover will form in many places in the northern half of the country.

On Tuesday and Wednesday the temperatures will drop, and in some places in the Danube plain the values ​​in the early hours will be between minus 5 and minus 10 degrees. As the weekend approaches, temperatures will rise. In the early hours of the places where it is quiet in the lowlands of the country fogs will form. At the end of the week we expect a portion of light rain in the plains and snow in the mountains.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria