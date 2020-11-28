COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3327 Registered Cases, 151 Deaths

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3327 Registered Cases, 151 Deaths

3 327 are the new cases of coronavirus for the past day in Bulgaria. They were identified after 9,179 PCR tests. Most newly infected are in Sofia and Plovdiv. 1,865 people were cured, bringing the total number of those who fought the infection in the country to 46,740.

151 are dead for the past day. Thus, the fatal cases in the country are already 3,680.

The hospitalized persons are 6647, of which 436 are in intensive care units.

