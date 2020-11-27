Golden Rhyton Fest: Latest Films Online and Free from 4 to 10 December

The 25th edition of the Golden Rhyton Festival for Bulgarian Documentary and Animated Cinema will be held entirely online from 4 to 10 December 2020 on the website https://zlatenriton.bg, the organizers announced.

Twelve animated and 24 documentaries were shortlisted for the competition program.

The festival will be inaugurated online on 4 December at 7 pm with a short ceremony at which the competition program will be presented followed by the co-production "Berlin. Jump over the Wall", director Jean Bergeron, co-producer Kostadin Bonev, made with the financial contribution of the National Film Center.

The jury panel that will assess the animated and documentary program, is chaired by director Mikhail Meltev and members are: Olga Markova, film critic; Veselina Bozhilova, journalist; Andrey Tsvetkov, director, and Dimitar Stojanovic, screenwriter.

In the days of the 25th edition of Golden Rhyton, daily online press conferences are organized, where the teams of the films will meet with leading film critics. Films from the festival program will only be available for free during their screening hours.

This way we will preserve the feeling of shared viewing as in a movie theater and preserve, albeit remotely, the warm festival atmosphere, the organizers note.

All information about the jury and the films from the competition program and the accompanying "Open Horizons" can be found on the festival's website Zlatenriton.bg. All current changes will be commented on the Golden Rhyton Facebook page.

The organizer of the festival is the National Film Center with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Plovdiv municipality.