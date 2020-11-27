BGN 755 Million Allocated for Elderly Care under Reconstruction and Sustainability Plan

BGN 755 million is envisioned in the Recovery and Sustainability Plan, funded by the European Union. The target is a program for the reform of long-term care for the elderly. This was announced by Minister of Labor and Social Policies Denitsa Sacheva during the debates on the fourth pillar of the plan – "Fair Bulgaria".

"Setting up at least 174 new such services for 522 users is planned. It includes construction activities and supply of equipment. Funds necessary for the purchase of equipment, for staff salaries, for development and training, especially for people employed in this field.'

Due to the lack of trained specialists, some of the activities will be carried out by people with secondary education, Minister Sacheva said. The plan will also support labor market reform. It is planned to train older people in basic digital skills in order to help them use the state's e-services.

The specific national program has an estimated budget of BGN 80 million: "We start from creating a cloud environment and maintaining and administering the virtual platform for senior learners over 16, including organizing electronic and remote trainings in different professions and on key skill, developing electronic study materials, tutorials, interactive lessons, electronic tests", explained the Minister of Labor.