Maradona’s Death Requested to Be Investigated!

Diego Maradona’s death was also claimed due to negligence. The lawyer for the Argentine football legend, Matias Moria, asked for an investigation to be carried out.

Maradona, The Hand of God, passed away on Wednesday (11/25/2020) at his residence in Tigre, Buenos Aires. Former Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, Barcelona, ​​Napoli, Sevilla, Newell’s Old Boys.

Maradona’s relative and lawyer, Matias Moria, made a statement regarding this sad moment. He asked for an investigation, because something was bothering him.

Moria assessed that Maradona died because the medical staff was late in providing help. He blamed it as “a stupid and inexplicable crime.”

“Today is a day of sadness. Sadness and deep reflection,” wrote Moria in his statement, which was published on his social media, as reported by El Pais.

“In my heart, I felt the loss of a friend whom I cherished with devotion until the last day. I greeted him directly. His funeral should be an intimate and family moment.”

“According to what the San Isidro prosecutor said, it is inexplicable that 12 hours, Diego did not receive any medical attention or examination.”

“The ambulance alone took more than half an hour to arrive, that’s a stupid crime. This fact should not go unnoticed, and I ask you to investigate it to the end. As Diego told me: ‘You are my soldier, working mercilessly. , “he wrote.

During his time playing, Maradona was one of the best footballers of all time. He brought titles to Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli.

At the national team level, Maradona helped Argentina win the 1986 World Cup. On the way to winning the trophy, Maradona made a well-known action, namely scoring a divine hand goal against the England national team.

