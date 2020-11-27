Another Earthquake in Turkey, No casualties Reported

Another Earthquake in Turkey, No casualties Reported

 

An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale was registered in eastern Turkey, the European Seismological Center reported, as quoted by Nova TV.

The quake was felt around 11:30 a.m. local time. It is registered 30 km east-southeast of the city of Malatya and 16 km north-northwest of Sindzhik.

Authorities announced that there were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage from the earthquake, despite many people fleeing in panic. It was felt in neighboring provinces as well.

The earthquake depth was only 5 km.

