245 White-headed Vultures Live along the Arda River
Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 27, 2020, Friday // 14:00| Views: | Comments: 0
Currently, 245 white-headed vultures inhabit the region along the Arda River valley, as 60 birds live in the Greek part of the Rhodope Mountains.
This is the largest number of vultures found to stay overnight in the Eastern Rhodopes since 2005.
The birds were counted in order to determine the population size of white-headed vultures in the Balkans and to find out if there are any potential threats for their nesting and rest places.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Another Earthquake in Turkey, No casualties Reported
- » Minister of Environment: Bulgaria Is in for Serious Water Crisis
- » Dangerously Dirty Air in Several Cities in Bulgaria
- » Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny in Bulgaria, Day Temperatures Rising to 12°C
- » Weather in Bulgaria: New Week Brings along Sunny Days, Temperatures Typical for Autumn
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Clear and Cold, Temperatures Between 8-15 Degrees