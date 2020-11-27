245 White-headed Vultures Live along the Arda River

Currently, 245 white-headed vultures inhabit the region along the Arda River valley, as 60 birds live in the Greek part of the Rhodope Mountains.  

This is the largest number of vultures found to stay overnight in the Eastern Rhodopes since 2005.

The birds were counted in order to determine the population size of white-headed vultures in the Balkans and to find out if there are any potential threats for their nesting and rest places.

