Bulgarian Vaccine against COVID-19 Will be Available by New Year

“Under the plans we are implementing, by the New Year we will have a vaccine available.” This was stated on the Bulgarian National TV (BNT) by Head of the Experimental Immunology Lab with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences Assn. Prof. Andrey Chorbanov. He added that the future vaccine is not yet being tested because it has to go through many theoretical research stages to prove that it is effective. However, there are already volunteers ready to test it.

The Associate Professor does not think that harm minimization will be achieved with the new restrictive measures because the disease is very widespread, but he hopes that very soon potential viral carriers will decrease because most people will have encountered the virus.

'The number of positive cases raises concern because there are a lot of people who have been tested repeatedly, it's become clear though that the system doesn't take them into account as repeated testing, but counts each time as a new person, which in practice makes the number of people tested larger while in practice they are less,“ he said.

According to him, it should be clear that given the huge number of asymptomatic cases of Coronavirus when people have not been tested we actually do not even know who has passed through tests.

In his opinion, to a large extent the statistics are currently something like guesswork.

„Different qualities are attributed to this virus - such as ‘insidious, sneaky’, etc. This is just a minuscule part of a molecule, you should not impute human properties to it. When we talk about a pandemic, it should not be approached empirically - for example, with one calculator to measure percentages of the population, which is far from objective because of uneven testing and a purely non-mathematical approach."

According to him, a lot of today‘s problems in the health system come from quite frightened people who were convinced that they would be very severely hit by the disease and each one tested positive was looking for a referral form to be examined by a doctor.