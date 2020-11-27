India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 9.3 Million

India's coronavirus tally crossed the 9.3 million mark on Friday after 43,082 new infections were reported in last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The overall cases in the country reached 93,09,788 including 4,55,555 active cases and 87,18,517 recoveries. With 492 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,35,715. The daily new coronavirus count continues to remain between 29,000 to 48,000 for many days. Today is the 20th day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 13,70,62,749 samples have been tested up to November 26 and 11,31,204 samples were tested yesterday.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected COVID state in the country with 87,014 active cases and 46,813 deaths. Kerala which is witnessing a spike in new cases has 64,615 active infections.

On Thursday, the Union Health Ministry informed that 60.50 per cent of the new coronavirus fatalities reported are concentrated in six states and UTs- Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.
At present, the national recovery rate stands at 93.66 per cent. (ANI)

