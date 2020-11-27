VMRO-DPMNE Stages Protest in Skopje, Demand Resignation of Premier Zaev

VMRO – DPNE (The Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organization – Democratic Party for Macedonian National Unity) organized a protest rally in Skopje which demanded resignation of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Nova TV reported.

The discontent, according to the organizers, was sparked off by Zaev‘s intention to "bargain with the language, the people, with the identity and history of Macedonia". The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Christian Mitskoski, accused Zoran Yev of using a very conciliatory tone towards neighboring Bulgaria.