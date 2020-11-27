VMRO-DPMNE Stages Protest in Skopje, Demand Resignation of Premier Zaev

Politics | November 27, 2020, Friday // 09:40| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: VMRO-DPMNE Stages Protest in Skopje, Demand Resignation of Premier Zaev wiki

VMRO-DPMNE Stages Protest in Skopje, Demand Resignation of Premier Zaev

VMRO – DPNE (The Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organization – Democratic Party for Macedonian National Unity) organized a protest rally in Skopje which demanded resignation of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Nova TV reported.  

The discontent, according to the organizers, was sparked off by Zaev‘s intention to "bargain with the language, the people, with the identity and  history of Macedonia". The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Christian Mitskoski, accused Zoran Yev of using a very conciliatory tone towards neighboring Bulgaria. 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: north macedonia, VMRO-DPMNE, protests
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria