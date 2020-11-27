COVID-19 Cases in Germany Surpasses 1 Million

Germany has confirmed 22,806 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 1,006,394, the Robert Koch Institute said on Friday.

The death toll has grown by 426 to 15,586 people within the same period of time. More than 696,000 patients have recovered from the disease. The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 60.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.43 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

