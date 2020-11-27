Dangerously Dirty Air in Several Cities in Bulgaria
Dangerously dirty air again in many places in the country this morning. The data of the measuring stations show an increase of almost 4 times the fine dust particles in Sofia, Pernik, and Blagoevgrad, and up to 3 times in Burgas and Varna.
For the purpose of prevention, in Sofia today it will be free to park in the buffer parking lots at the metro stations. The introduction of a green ticket for public transport is not envisaged, as the critical pollution thresholds have not been reached.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny in Bulgaria, Day Temperatures Rising to 12°C
- » Weather in Bulgaria: New Week Brings along Sunny Days, Temperatures Typical for Autumn
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Clear and Cold, Temperatures Between 8-15 Degrees
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Clouds and Rain Today
- » Bulgaria: 2.7 Magnitute Earthquake Registered in Blagoevgrad Region
- » Strong 5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Northern Macedonia