Dangerously Dirty Air in Several Cities in Bulgaria

Dangerously dirty air again in many places in the country this morning. The data of the measuring stations show an increase of almost 4 times the fine dust particles in Sofia, Pernik, and Blagoevgrad, and up to 3 times in Burgas and Varna.

For the purpose of prevention, in Sofia today it will be free to park in the buffer parking lots at the metro stations. The introduction of a green ticket for public transport is not envisaged, as the critical pollution thresholds have not been reached.

