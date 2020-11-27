COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3568 New Cases, 88224 Active Cases
For the past 24 hours, 3568 new people infected with coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria, 2255 people have been cured, and the victims of the virus are 162, the data of the Unified Information Portal show. 9093 PCR tests were performed.
The number of active cases is growing - after the last 24 hours they are already 88,224. 6655 patients are hospitalized and 430 people are accommodated in intensive care units. 5496 people working in hospitals have become infected in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic.
During the past 24 hours, most new infections have been identified in the capital - 712. 386 are new cases in Plovdiv, 280 - in Varna and 278 - in Burgas.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Putin Opens COVID-19 Drug Plant as Russia Reports Daily Record
- » European Commission Warns Member States against Lifting Anti-Epidemic Measures Too Soon
- » Moscow Extends Self-Isolation Period for COVID-19 Risk Groups until 15 January
- » Bulgarian Health Minister: We Haven’t Missed a Single Day in Summer to Get Prepared for New Epidemic Wave
- » COVID-19: Union of Bulgarian Medics – Mass Testing is Now Necessary
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3712 New Cases, 6548 Hospitalized