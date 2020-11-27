COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3568 New Cases, 88224 Active Cases

November 27, 2020, Friday
For the past 24 hours, 3568 new people infected with coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria, 2255 people have been cured, and the victims of the virus are 162, the data of the Unified Information Portal show. 9093 PCR tests were performed.

The number of active cases is growing - after the last 24 hours they are already 88,224. 6655 patients are hospitalized and 430 people are accommodated in intensive care units. 5496 people working in hospitals have become infected in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic.

During the past 24 hours, most new infections have been identified in the capital - 712. 386 are new cases in Plovdiv, 280 - in Varna and 278 - in Burgas.

