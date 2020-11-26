Bulgaria Will Not Close Its Winter Resorts

The main Bulgarian ski resorts - Borovets, Bansko and Pamporovo have made serious investments to meet the requirements due to the coronary crisis. Inspections by the Ministry of Tourism confirm the high level of safety and security in winter resorts.

As early as October 21, 2020, by Order of the Minister of Tourism, were introduced uniform rules for anti-epidemic and sanitary measures in the resorts for the upcoming winter season.

The goal is all tourist places to have the same procedures to ensure health and the safety of all tourists.

Bulgaria will try to protect its status as a healthy and safe destination. It is recalled that in the resorts there are number of restrictions leading to social distance, which has proven to be the best way to stop the spread of the virus. "The new measures provide for prohibition of visiting catering and entertainment establishments within the meaning of Tourism Act and the conduct of group tourist trips, excursions with organized transport in the country and abroad and group visits to tourist sites in the country”.

Borovets, Bansko and Pamporovo meet the requirements as a result of the serious investments made by them. The inspections by the Ministry of Tourism confirm the high level of safety and security in the winter complexes, outlined the statement of the Ministry of Tourism.