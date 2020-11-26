NCTC to Discuss Plan for Reconstruction and Sustainability Tomorrow, November 27

The National Council for Tripartite Cooperation (NCTC) will hold an online meeting tomorrow at 3 pm. On the agenda is the draft Plan for Reconstruction and Sustainability of the Republic of Bulgaria, government press service reported.

Before that, from 11 am a discussion will take place on this National Plan. Its focus will be the fourth pillar of the Plan – "Fair Bulgaria". The debates will be focused on healthcare, social inclusion, disadvantaged groups, changing the work of public institutions so that they can be much closer to the needs and expectations of both citizens and businesses.

