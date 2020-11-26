BNR Children’s Choir Wins Grand Prix at Jean Sibelius Festival in Finland

The Children's Choir of the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) won the grand prix at the 8th International Sibelius Festival in Finland. The radio choir became an uncontested winner in the category "Children's Choirs” with singers up to the age of 16.

The festival, dedicated to Finnish composer Jean Sibelius, is held every year in Turku, the native town of Sibelius, and brings together musicians from all over the world participating in four different competitions: for choral groups, instrumentalists, singers and composers. This year's edition was held remotely.

The performance of the BNR Children's Choir was highly assessed by a prestigious international jury chaired by Mikhail Slavkin, conductor of the Children's Choir "Transfiguration" with the Union of Composers in Russia.

The children's radio choir won first prize in the category "Children's Choirs" with its inspired performance of such pieces as Alphabet Books by Vladimir Rubin, Yove, Malay Mome by Alexander Tanov, Moonlight by Debussy arranged by Todor Popov and Bohemian Rhapsody by Freddie Mercury in an arrangement for choir of Veselin Karaatanasov with recordings from the Spring Concert in 2019 under the baton of Maestro Venezia Karamonova.