Court Rules: Atanas Bobokov Released on Record BGN 2 Million Bail

Businessman Atanas Bobokov is released on BGN 2 million bail.

He has been in custody since the end of May on charges of participating in a crime group involved in importing and processing hazardous waste.

Last week, the court of first instance changed his custody to home arrest but the Court of Appeal overruled the order and demanded a record cash bail for him.

According to the magistrates, it is adequate to the data available in the case materials about Bobokov's property status. The court rule is final.

Apart from Atanas Bobokov, his brother, Plamen Bobokov, former Deputy Minister of Environment Krasimir Zhivkov and seven other people are also charged with the hazardous waste import.