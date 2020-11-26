Court Rules: Atanas Bobokov Released on Record BGN 2 Million Bail

Politics » DOMESTIC | November 26, 2020, Thursday // 14:22| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Court Rules: Atanas Bobokov Released on Record BGN 2 Million Bail

 

Businessman Atanas Bobokov is released on BGN 2 million bail.

He has been in custody since the end of May on charges of participating in a crime group involved in importing and processing hazardous waste.

Last week, the court of first instance changed his custody to home arrest but the Court of Appeal overruled the order and demanded a record cash bail for him.

According to the magistrates, it is adequate to the data available in the case materials about Bobokov's property status. The court rule is final.

Apart from Atanas Bobokov, his brother, Plamen Bobokov, former Deputy Minister of Environment Krasimir Zhivkov and seven other people are also charged with the hazardous waste import.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Atanas Bobokov, court rule
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria