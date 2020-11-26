Sofia Taxi Drivers Stage Protest Rally, Ask for Business Help

Several dozen yellow cabs gathered near the Alexander Nevski cathedral, but did not cause traffic problems in the center of Sofia.

Taxi drivers submitted their vison statement of work during the Covid crisis until March, which offers free transportation for doctors and nurses.

"Based on economic, social and statistical data, our main desire is to drive doctors, teachers and priests– the most important figures of today -for free ", said Georgi Dimitrov from the Federation of Taxi Drivers.

As compensation, taxi drivers offer companies to make 50% discount on leasing schemes and corporate charges for a period of three months. Besides, they propose that commercial banks should offer discounts on loans for taxi companies in the same amount and under the same terms and the Bulgarian Development Bank (BDB) to compensate them with the equivalent of missed benefits for the period.

Georgi Dimitrov added that the proposals were submitted yesterday to the Ministry of Economy, which is the principal of the BDB.

Drivers insist that their services be aligned with public transport while the activities of unregulated transport companies be suspended. Another demand is that the technical examination for thеir vehicles be valid for 12 months.