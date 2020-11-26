All School Students of 1st and 8th Grades Eligible for One-off Aid of BGN 300 in 2021
All students enrolled in first and eighth grades will receive a one-off aid of BGN 300. This was decided by parliament at adopting texts of the State Budget Bill for the following year at second reading.
The new bill provides for amendment to the Family Allowance for Children Act, which states that all children enrolled in first and eighth grades will be entitled to a one-off paid support, regardless of family income.
The aid will amount to BGN 300 and will be paid twice – one half after the entry into force of the order for its granting, and the remainder at the beginning of the second school term if the child continues to attend classes.
Until now, only first-grade students were eligible for such assistance, and under a certain income criterion for families at that.
