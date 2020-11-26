COVID-19: South Korea Records Highest Number of New Covid-19 Cases in 8 Months

On Thursday South Korea officially reported 583 new Covid-19 cases, which is the highest daily number in since March.

Korea officials claimed this is likely a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Most of the new infections were recorded in Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi province, according to data from the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The number of new infections in South Korea had not passed the 500 mark since early March, when the KCDC reported 518 new cases.

"We are now in a situation where virus outbreaks can happen at any place we live in," Health Minister Park Neung Hoo said, as cited by news agency Yonhap.

"With the third wave of infections bulking up its size and pace, we must strictly follow social distancing rules."

South Korea last week reintroduced restrictions in the capital region of Seoul and parts of the north-eastern province of Gangwon due to a renewed rise in infections.

The country has 52 million population and it was widely praised for its virus response earlier this year and has so far avoided a large-scale lockdown.