COVID-19: Union of Bulgarian Medics – Mass Testing is Now Necessary

According to Ivan Madjarov, chairman of the Bulgarian Medical rapid mass testing of people is now necessary.

He pointed out that the strengthening of pre-hospital care - the intermediate element between general practitioners and hospital care - has already begun.

"Therefore, the decision to grand medical centers with BGN 30,000 a month to organize a COVID zone is a good one and I think it will work operationally as soon as possible," said Dr. Madjarov.