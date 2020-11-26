How Second Lockdown Will Affect Bulgarian Business?

How will the second lockdown affect the business? Former football national Radostin Kishishev, who is currently president of the Burgas "Chernomorets" FC, will close the doors of his family restaurant for the second time, like many others in the industry.

'It's an extremely unpleasant situation economically, but I think it's good in the long run because it's likely to save a lot of lives. At the first closure, I cut off absolutely all the workers. I sent them to the stock exchange, paid them all the debts, because I thought it was the best thing for them as well as for me. I didn't give up delivery service, but a lot of my colleagues did. They said they had orders in the first week. From then on, people didn't order," he said.

For himself, Kishishev said that he started delivering food after opening the restaurant, but now the orders slumped dramatically – by almost 50%. This makes the restaurateur face a dilemma about how to proceed at the second shutdown.

"There is more commentaries on the workers. All that's given is for them. The state pays 60% to them, but where do I get the other 40%? It must be decided quickly and urgently what the government will give to the employer, because this is the bigger problem," Kishishev said.

The former National said the news of Diego Maradona's death filled him with grief. He recalled meeting the Argentinian football star in 1998 when he played with the national team. At the time, Kishishev did not have the opportunity to face the legend on the field, but they met in the lobby of the hotel where the nationals were staying.