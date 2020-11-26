COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3712 New Cases, 6548 Hospitalized
The number of newly registered cases in Bulgaria remains high - 3,712 out of 8,820 PCR tests performed, which is 42%.
Again, the capital is at the top of the list of areas with the highest number of infected. There are 929 cases in Sofia, 408 in Plovdiv, 301 in Varna.
Emergency measures from Friday in Bulgaria
The active cases are 87 0731 of which 6548 are hospitalized. The number of patients in intensive care units is growing - 410.
A new record in the number of cured, for the last day they are 2,518, and their total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 42,620. 141 people died.
