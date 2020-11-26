COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3712 New Cases, 6548 Hospitalized

Society » HEALTH | November 26, 2020, Thursday // 09:11| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3712 New Cases, 6548 Hospitalized pixabay.com

The number of newly registered cases in Bulgaria remains high - 3,712 out of 8,820 PCR tests performed, which is 42%.

Again, the capital is at the top of the list of areas with the highest number of infected. There are 929 cases in Sofia, 408 in Plovdiv, 301 in Varna.

Emergency measures from Friday in Bulgaria

The active cases are 87 0731 of which 6548 are hospitalized. The number of patients in intensive care units is growing - 410.

A new record in the number of cured, for the last day they are 2,518, and their total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 42,620. 141 people died.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria