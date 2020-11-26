UК Government Writes To Brits Living In Europe To Prepare For The End of Transition Period

One of the largest UK Government direct mail campaigns to UK Nationals living in EU and EFTA member states, with 365,000 customers on Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) database contacted.

Government direct mail campaigns to Nationals living in EU and EFTA member states, with 365,000 customers on Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) database contacted. UK Nationals resident before 31 December can continue living and working in Bulgaria but need to register or apply for residency.

Nationals resident before 31 December can continue living and working in Bulgaria but need to register or apply for residency. UK State Pensioners will continue to receive their pensions as they do now.

The UK Government has written to 365,000 UK Nationals living in Europe with advice on the actions they need to take to prepare for the end of the UK transition period on 31 December. This includes 1,548 letters issued to people (both UK nationals and Bulgarians) on DWPs database in Bulgaria.

The letters, sent to UK State Pensioners and benefit recipients, give advice on how to register for residency and healthcare, exchange driving licences and check new passport validity rules online. It is one of the largest-ever mail outs by the UK Government to UK nationals living in the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

British Ambassador to Bulgaria Rob Dixon said:

“Since 2017, British embassies across Europe have organised 853 outreach events, with more than 510,000 Brits attending in person or online. This includes 24 events we have organised across Bulgaria and online. We will continue to support UK nationals, including through our ongoing public information campaign, with our next online outreach event taking place on Friday, 27 November, on Facebook.”

The UK Government has also allocated £3 million for charities and community voluntary organisations across Europe to assist UK Nationals that may need additional help to register or apply to protect their residency rights. This includes potentially at-risk groups, such as pensioners and disabled people and those living in remote areas or who have mobility difficulties. In Bulgaria, this service is provided by the AIRE Centre.

UK Nationals can find the most up to date information on actions they may need to take in the ‘Living in Guide’ for Bulgaria: gov.uk/guidance/living-in- bulgaria.