Football Legend Maradona Has Died

He had just turned 60 recently.

The news comes from Argentina, a cold shower for the world of football. Diego Armando Maradona, who had turned 60 on 30th of October has passed away.

A cardiac arrest was fatal for him in his home in Tigre, a neighborhood in Buenos Aires, where he had retired two weeks ago after a brain operation. 

