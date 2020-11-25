Football Legend Maradona Has Died
Sports | November 25, 2020, Wednesday
He had just turned 60 recently.
The news comes from Argentina, a cold shower for the world of football. Diego Armando Maradona, who had turned 60 on 30th of October has passed away.
A cardiac arrest was fatal for him in his home in Tigre, a neighborhood in Buenos Aires, where he had retired two weeks ago after a brain operation.
