Spanish Scientists: Nose Dryness Is the Earliest and Indistinguishable Symptom of COVID-19

A group of scientists from the University of Barcelona, Spain have Found out that in patients diagnosed with Coronavirus, one of the symptoms occurs earlier than other manifestations of the infection, reports medRxiv. According to specialists, COVID-19 patients have dryness and unpleasant sensations in the nose even before they lose the ability to feel the smell and taste of food.

The change or complete loss of sense of smell and taste is noted in about 80% of patients with a positive Coronavirus test. Scientists believe that the loss of sense of smell in COVID-19 patients is due to the fact that goblet cells stop secreting mucus, which is necessary for the molecules of the substances responsible for smells. And they just can't adhere to the necessary receptors.

At the same time, Natalia Pshenichnaya, deputy director in charge of clinical and analytical work at the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology in Russia, has told which sign of the coronavirus is the most frightening for humans, the world's publications report.

Natalia Pshenichnaya says that such a manifestation of the disease requires urgent medical attention. According to the specialist, the combination of respiratory symptoms with loss of sense of smell in most cases can indicate the development of coronavirus infection.



