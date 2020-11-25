NFSB: All Closed Businesses to Receive 80% of Last-Year Turnover

The parliamentary group of the National Front for the Salvation of Bulgaria (NFSB) proposes that all closed outlets and companies receive financial compensation - 80% of their turnover last year.

NFSB MP Valery Simeonov explained that this measure should replace the one now implemented - 60/40 payments.According to it, for each employee businesses could receive funds amounting to 60% of the social security income for May 2020 and 60% of the social security contributions payable by the employer. The funds were paid for no more than three months between 1 July and 30 September 2020.

In the words of Simeonov, "There are about 400 million set aside as compensatory funds under the decision. It would be good for this money to be well targeted this time for businesses that are out of function. As I said, these are tourism, restaurant industry, entertainment and dining establishments, transport, gyms, malls, which are forced to close. The state de facto has to become their partner and show compassion to those who suffered damages during the Coronavirus crisis." According to Valery Simeonov, the measures announced today should be even stricter and include visits to parks, gardens, inter-block spaces, swimming pools and train journeys.

The speaker of the parliament announced that the previous measures for disinfection and wearing masks in the Parliament building were not effective and as a result 20% of the MPs of the United Patriots party were infected, as among the MPs of Volya the sick were 50%, Simeonov said.