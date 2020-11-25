Nadezhda Neynsky Nominated for Secretary General of Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation

The Council of Minister has approved the candidature of Nadezhda Neynsky for the post of Secretary General of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation for the period of 1 July 2021 – 30 June 2024, press service of the Council of Ministers reported.

The nomination of a Bulgarian for the high post is a result of our country’s strong commitment to the Black Sea region, the active role of Bulgaria in the work of the organization, strengthening of relations with EU and the successful Bulgarian EU presidency in the first half of 2019.

The Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation was established in 1992. Its members are 13 countries: Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Turkey, Ukraine and North Macedonia (as of 6 November 2020).

Nadezhda Neynsky,previously known as Nadezhda Nikolova Mihaylova, born 9 August 1962 in Sofia, is a Bulgarian politician. In the past, she was Minister of Foreign Affairs (1997–2001), head of Union of Democratic Forces (March 2002 – October 2005) and Member of the Bulgarian Parliament (37th, 38th, 39th and 40th National Assembly of Bulgaria). Since 2009, she has been a Member of European Parliament.