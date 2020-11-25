Bulgaria’s Government: Minimum Wage to Be Raised to BGN 650 As of January 2021
The minimum wage in Bulgaria will become BGN 650. From 1 January 2021, it will rise by 6.6% compared to this year, the government has decided.
The proposed new minimum wage of BGN 650 will contribute to reducing in-work poverty, bridging the gap in income distribution, increasing purchasing power and consumption of the lowest-income groups on the labor market. It will also boost the motivation of the workforce and reduce unfair competition. From January 1, the minimum hourly wage will be BGN 3.92.
