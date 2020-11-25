Bulgaria’s Government: Minimum Wage to Be Raised to BGN 650 As of January 2021

Business » FINANCE | November 25, 2020, Wednesday // 15:22| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Government: Minimum Wage to Be Raised to BGN 650 As of January 2021 pexels.com

The minimum wage in Bulgaria will become BGN 650. From 1 January 2021, it will rise by 6.6% compared to this year, the government has decided.

The proposed new minimum wage of BGN 650 will contribute to reducing in-work poverty, bridging the gap in income distribution, increasing purchasing power and consumption of the lowest-income groups on the labor market. It will also boost the motivation of the workforce and reduce unfair competition. From January 1, the minimum hourly wage will be BGN 3.92.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, minimum wage, government
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria